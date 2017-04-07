PGCE Personal Statements - University of Kent

Home/EU students may be eligible for a repayable tuition fee loan. Home students in England may also be eligible for a repayable student maintenance loan. Amounts are dependent on your household income. Loans are provided by Student Finance England and repayments will start once you are earning over £76,555pa.

It includes specially designed collaborative learning spaces to replicate school classrooms and dedicated rooms for primary Science, English and Maths. The extensive Kirtley Hall is used for activities such as PE, dance and music and features a mezzanine level for observing teaching and learning in action.

Valerie Newman is a Senior Lecturer in the teaching of mathematics Education. Her research interests include mathematics teaching in the Early Years, teaching mathematics creatively.

When you are offered a place at the University you will be notified of the terms and conditions between the University and students on our courses of study. When you accept an offer of a place on the course at the University a legal contract is formed between you and the University on the basis of the terms and conditions outlined in your offer letter. Your offer letter and the terms and conditions contain important information which you should read carefully before accepting any offer. Read the admissions terms and conditions

"I really enjoyed the challenges that this course brought. It helped me to develop my confidence and I made lots of great friends."

There was lots of stress on the specific qualities/skills of teachers: it helps to be up-to-date on educational issues, especially the National Curriculum. However most of the questions were fairly easy and a matter of common-sense.

King's offers secondary PGCE programmes across a range of subjects. Follow the link above to find out about our outstanding programmes and how to apply.

All students entering the course have the possibility of gaining up to 65 credits at Masters level, which can be used by students to count towards the award of full Masters qualifications (such as the LSBU MA in Education ) gained via further study after graduation.

Accommodation will be provided for all residentials at Whittlebury Hall or alternatively in nearby hotels and is arranged by the School of Education staff. The cost of this is included within the course fee.

Martha is a qualified teacher in sociology, with an established research profile in the area of beliefs and values in education.

